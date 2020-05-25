...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN
ARKANSAS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE...
HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...
NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...
SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
* SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY
HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 75 THROUGH
TONIGHT. AREAL AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES
ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE.
THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IF
IT FALLS ON AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN HEAVY RAIN THE PAST FEW DAYS.
* IN ADDITION TO THE FLASH FLOODING, THE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL
WILL LEAD TO RISES ON MAINSTEM RIVERS, WITH ADDITIONAL RIVER
FLOODING POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
By the midway mark of his second season as Oklahoma State's head basketball coach, Eddie Sutton's Cowboys were ranked No. 3 in the nation. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
When the Associated Press college basketball poll was released on Dec. 9, 1958, Oklahoma State was No. 20.
A week later, after a 43-37 loss at Baylor, there was no ranking for OSU.
For a long time after that, there was no ranking at all.
For its next 605 games, the Oklahoma State program never had the distinction of a national ranking. That streak didn’t end until Jan. 18, 1982, when the Cowboys were 18th in the poll.
The John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter presidencies began and ended without the Cowboys having played a single game as a ranked basketball team.
As the death of Eddie Sutton resulted in mourning and reflection, his success as Oklahoma State’s coach becomes doubly impressive when you recall that his inheritance was modest.
In 1990, when the then-54-year-old Sutton was hired to coach basketball at his alma mater, he accepted the challenge of breathing life into an underachieving operation.
In OSU’s 32 previous seasons, there were 20 losing seasons, only two NCAA Tournament appearances and only one NCAA Tournament victory (over Houston in 1965).
In 1970-80 – the first 10 seasons after Henry Iba’s retirement – the Cowboys were 36-104 in the Big Eight.
After Iba and before Sutton, there was the 20-year lineage of coaches Sam Aubrey, Guy Strong, Jim Killingsworth, Paul Hansen and Leonard Hamilton. In 17 of those 20 seasons, OSU finished no better than fifth in its eight-team conference race.
Oral Roberts University tried to hire Sutton in 1974, 1980 and 1984. OU tried to hire him in 1975. The University of Tulsa once contacted him with an offer.
Thirty years ago, it was an Oklahoma State offer that commanded Sutton’s attention. When OSU’s Board of Regents voted on whether to hire him, seven members said yes. There was a no vote from one regent who apparently remembered that Sutton’s Kentucky situation unraveled because of allegations of NCAA violations.
“I think it will be a great marriage,” Sean Sutton said at the time of his father’s OSU appointment. “It is the perfect job for him.”
Eddie Sutton immediately made seven regents feel good about their “yes” votes.
With Sean Sutton as his point guard and All-American forward Byron Houston as an enforcer in the paint, Eddie’s first two Oklahoma State teams were a combined 52-16 overall and 29-1 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Each of those squads surged to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, and in 1992 the OSU season ended with one of the more interesting games in program history – a three-point loss to Michigan’s Fab Five freshmen.
Those first two Sutton teams set the standard for a 16-season run defined by 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 22 NCAA Tournament victories and Final Four runs in 1995 and 2004. There were 13 seasons of at least 20 wins. There were stars like Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, Randy Rutherford, Adrian Peterson, Desmond Mason, Mo Baker, Tony Allen, the Graham twins and John Lucas III.
Sutton-era Oklahoma State basketball became so popular that it resulted in the renovation and doubling in size of Gallagher-Iba Arena. Sellouts of 13,611 were common. During Sutton’s final full season as the head coach (2004-05), the attendance average was 13,186.
A few paragraphs ago, there was a reference to OSU having been absent from the AP basketball poll during a period of 23½ years. With Sutton as the head man, the Cowboys were ranked in 135 AP polls.
Not long before Sutton’s hiring, there were Oklahoma State losses to BYU-Hawaii, Stephen F. Austin, Missouri Southern and New Orleans.
Not long after he took over – as in, during his second season – Oklahoma State was ranked No. 3 in the country. On New Year’s Eve 1991, the third-ranked Cowboys prevailed 82-76 at Tulsa.
Five weeks later, after a blowout triumph over an eighth-ranked Missouri team, the Cowboys were 20-0 and ranked No. 2.
Before Sutton’s return to Stillwater, he was a winner at Creighton, Arkansas and Kentucky. He twice was the AP national coach of the year and drove the 1978 Razorbacks to the Final Four.
The totality of his career led to an 806-win profile and his recent and long-overdue election for membership in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Induction occurs in late August, at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Sutton is part of an incredible 2020 class that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.
For so long, the good-looking side of Oklahoma State’s basketball identity amounted to Iba’s national titles in 1945 and 1946.
Otherwise, there was a whole lot of mediocrity, and that’s why Sutton’s OSU run was so remarkable.
He took a nondescript program and did this: During his 16 seasons, the Cowboys played 93 games during which they were ranked in the national top 10. In 14 seasons since his resignation, OSU has been in the top 10 for only 19 games.
