Oklahoma State football fans will be interested in a significant seating change that takes effect during the 2020 season.
Since 2009, when the Boone Pickens Stadium renovation was completed, the OSU marching band has been positioned in a section immediately beyond the west end zone.
Not anymore. Starting this year, the band will be located at the northwest corner of the stadium – in the heart of the student section. It’s a smart play. The result should be a doubling of the energy and noise emanating from that corner of the stadium.
Another smart and possibly lucrative play: In an attempt to capitalize on a recent series of positive developments in the football program, Oklahoma State’s football season-ticket sales campaign is launched on Tuesday morning.
If you were a ticket consumer in 2019, you should receive an OSU email by mid-morning that day.
The timing is strategic. It coincides with a Tuesday noon event at the Student Union – a pep rally that stars Mike Gundy, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, along with additional football personnel.
The Cowboy football program has had a tremendously positive January, and the university wants to capitalize with what should be the most aggressive and orchestrated ticket campaign in school history.
OSU athletic director Mike Holder has said it a thousand times: football revenue is the engine that drives the entire athletic department.
The magic number: 51,000.
That’s the goal – to sell at least 51,000 season tickets and break the 2017 record of 50,732.
Before the 2017 season, OSU fans were inspired by the presence of playmakers like Mason Rudolph, James Washington and Justice Hill. The 2019 Cowboys closed with a Bedlam loss and a Texas Bowl loss to Texas A&M, and yet the program and fan base are energized because an elite receiver (Wallace) and a 2,094-yard running back (Hubbard) have chosen to stay in school instead of bolting for the NFL.
There is the potential for something special from Spencer Sanders, who should be more comfortable and proficient as a second-year starting quarterback.
In advance of a 10th season as a Gundy assistant, Kasey Dunn has a new assignment: he’s been promoted from receivers coach to offensive coordinator (succeeding Sean Gleeson, who departed after one season to become the Rutgers play-caller).
This is Dunn’s first shot at an offensive coordinator job, but his knowledge of the program and personnel is vast. He’ll flourish in this new role.
Defensively, OSU is trending in a nice direction. Finally, Gundy might have his long-desired combination of dynamic offense and dynamic defense.
After Wallace and Hubbard announced that they would be Cowboys again in 2020, athletic department officials huddled to discuss ideas. The result was the Tuesday pep rally.
While the event is open to students and fans, most OSU people can’t be in Stillwater during a work day. I’m told that the pep rally won’t be available for live viewing. Someone in the athletic department should do whatever is necessary to use multiple cameras on a Facebook Live feed or a live stream on okstate.com.
If the goal is to maximize the moment, then anyone should be able to watch it as it happens.
“You almost forget that we lost the bowl game,” said Chad Weiberg, OSU’s deputy athletic director. “The feeling around here now is the type of feeling you typically have after you win a bowl game.
“Really, this all started with coach Gundy’s comments after the bowl game. He was so positive with what he said about the direction of the program. At that time, he didn’t even know that Chuba was coming back.”
There will be a decrease on the price of some 2020 tickets, Weiberg reports. On the whole, though, 2020 pricing is mostly consistent with 2019 pricing.
“Ultimately,” Weiberg said, echoing Holder’s message of several years, “we want every seat to be filled for every game.”
Only twice has Oklahoma State sold as many as 50,000 season tickets. It happened first in 2013, when OSU was the Big 12 preseason favorite; and then again in 2017, when the Cowboys were so loaded with stars.
In those seasons, Bedlam was played in Stillwater. In 2020, Bedlam happens in Norman.
In every year of the 2010-19 decade, OSU sold at least 41,667 football season tickets. Based on the university’s history of ticket sales, it’s an impressive statistic. As recently as 2006, the total was 32,903. In 2007, it was 35,238.
Now, because of several indicators that suggest 2020 could be special, Oklahoma State responds with a strong, early push to sell season tickets. If it results in that magic total of 51,000, it will have started with a pep rally at the Student Union.