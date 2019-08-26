During a recent function at a Collinsville elementary school over which she presides as the principal, Ashley Boomer took a break to check her phone.
She did have a fresh message, and it knocked the breath out of her.
“Mom, I think I’ve torn my ACL.”
The message originated from the phone of Grayson Boomer, a former Collinsville High School star who now is a first-year freshman tight end at Oklahoma State.
Grayson had been a four-star prospect, rated by ESPN as the state of Oklahoma’s No. 2 athlete in the 2019 football class. Booker T. Washington’s Dax Hill, now at Michigan, commanded the top position.
“You hear about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. That sums it up,” Ashley Boomer said. “We’ve got Grayson going through this, and neither of my children ever had surgery before. That’s been a lot to take in.
“Sometimes, I just hate football. Sometimes, I’m like, why can’t they be golfers? The physical side of football – you just can’t stand for them to be hurt.”
Most parents of athletes aren’t just spectators. Parents are investors of time and emotion.
“We try to keep our priorities straight,” Ashley Boomer said, “but we’ve spent our lives in football.”
Throughout northeastern Oklahoma, football people know the Boomers. Before retiring from football to work as an assistant principal at Collinsville High School, Kurt Boomer was a head coach at Mannford, Bristow, Checotah, Claremore Sequoyah and Collinsville.
As Ashley and Kurt are among those parents who are invested at the highest level, August has been difficult.
Grayson is Seth Boomer’s younger brother, so the Boomer parents have been jolted by two ongoing dramas: Seth’s quarterback battle at the University of Tulsa and Grayson’s injury at OSU.
Ashley and Kurt have been prototypical with their support of their sons’ pursuits, and they’re no different than any other TU fans. They’re anxious to know whether Seth Boomer or Zach Smith is the QB starter when the Golden Hurricane opens at Michigan State on Friday night.
TU coach Philip Montgomery hasn’t gone public with a decision. Ashley says that Seth (a third-year sophomore) and Smith actually do have a best-friend type of relationship.
“(Seth) is a warrior,” Ashley said. “Not to criticize the media, but Seth has fought an uphill battle due to the publicity (centered on Smith, a transfer from Baylor). We love Zach. He’s a wonderful kid.
“It’s tough to watch your kid give all he has and not know what the outcome is going to be. You’re fighting physically and you’re fighting the pressure. It’s overwhelming, to be honest.”
When things are good for a kid, it’s a surreal experience for the mom and dad. Nothing is more fun or satisfying than watching your child excel.
But when something goes wrong – when a child has a setback of any sort – the parental pain is excruciating.
“The summer had gone really well (for Grayson),” Ashley said. “The coaches and (medical personnel) at OSU will do a great job with him. He’ll come back from this, but it’s really hard.
“When things change, they turn on a dime.”
The Boomers’ home in Collinsville is 1,940 miles from the University of Oregon campus, 750 miles from the Notre Dame campus, 850 miles from the Ohio State University campus and 600 miles from the LSU campus.
While Grayson considered scholarship offers from those schools, along with several others, he made a choice that thrilled his parents. He signed with Oklahoma State.
Boone Pickens Stadium is 85 miles west of Collinsville. With Seth at TU and Grayson at OSU, the Boomer parents would have easy access to both sons.
On Monday, as Grayson still is in the first stage of his recovery, Ashley and Kurt were in Stillwater for a visit. When they returned to Collinsville, they resumed their wait for Montgomery’s Seth-or-Smith announcement.
“Riding that roller coaster – being a coach’s wife and being in a fishbowl – it prepared me for certain things,” Ashley said. “It prepared me for the good stuff and the hard stuff.”
Most of the time, there’s nothing better than being an athlete’s parent.
Occasionally, though, when parents are invested like the Boomers are invested, there is hard stuff.