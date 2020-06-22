Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham was awarded the Naismith High School Player of the Year trophy   LUKAS LOSEN/Courtesy

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, announced on Monday that he still plans to join the Oklahoma State basketball team this upcoming season.

Most of OSU’s current and incoming players have announced their decisions to stick with head coach Mike Boynton after the NCAA handed down a one-year postseason ban. Rising junior Yor Anei and rising sophomore Hidde Roessink are the only two players who have entered the transfer portal.

Cunningham headlines a top-10 recruiting class for the Cowboys and he plans to stay loyal to the program.

“Loyalty, it’s more than a word,” Cunningham said in his video. “It’s action. It’s standing by the people you started with. It’s showing up even when times are hard, it’s believing in the people who always believed in you, it’s commitment. Now more than ever, I’m loyal and true. I’m committed. Stillwater let’s work. “

Boynton plans to have a zoom call with media later today.

