Wednesday was a busy day for Oklahoma State’s basketball program.
The Cowboys traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, for their first road game of the season, while the battle for next year had already begun with the early signing period starting on Wednesday.
Top high school prospects across the county were changing school’s futures with a simple signature as they signed their National Letters of Intent. It’s an exciting day for fans and coaches.
Cade Cunningham, the No. 2 prospect in the nation out of Montverde (Florida) Academy who had verbally committed through a video released on Twitter eight days ago, signed with the Cowboys.
Rondel Walker, the standout from Putnam City West, is the No. 46-ranked recruit in the country and already had a picture of him wearing an OSU basketball jersey in his Twitter profile photo. He also signed Wednesday.
“Everything we’re supposed to do at this point we’ve done,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said Monday. “And on (Wednesday) I’m just worried about trying to win one game.
“We’ll obviously check to make sure that if we’re supposed to be receiving paperwork that we are, but our main focus will be on making sure that we’re prepared for a really, really good team.”
Boynton didn’t have to wait long for Cunningham to make his commitment official. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard from Arlington, Texas, signed his letter at Montverde Academy several hours before OSU’s game against Charleston.
Cunningham, a projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is the first five-star prospect for OSU since Marcus Smart in 2012 and the biggest commit in school history since Gerald Green in 2005.
Green was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2005 recruiting class when he committed to OSU, but he never played a game for the Cowboys. Green entered the draft and was drafted 18th overall by the Boston Celtics. He currently plays for the Houston Rockets.
Cunningham could become the highest-ranked prospect to suit up for OSU when he joins the Cowboys next season. The signings of Cunningham and Walker have the Cowboys with a top-25 recruiting class for 2020, according to 247sports.
It would be back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes for the Cowboys.
The 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes should help OSU make big strides in the next couple of years. This year’s freshmen already have shown promise in the first two games, with Keylan Boone scoring 11 points in the first game against Oral Roberts and his twin brother, Kalib, putting up eight points and three blocks in the second game against Kansas City.
