Cade Cunningham made it official on Wednesday.
The nation's No. 2 overall prospect and top-rated point guard signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Oklahoma State.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard from Arlington, Texas, who plays at the Montverde (Fla.) Academy, picked the Cowboys over Florida, Kentucky, Washington and North Carolina.
Cunningham is OSU’s first five-star prospect since signing Marcus Smart in 2012.
Cunningham will be joining his brother, Cannen Cunningham, who was hired in the offseason as an assistant coach.
Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period for basketball. The Cowboys are also expecting four-star recruit Rondel Walker, a shooting guard at Putnam West High School, to sign on Wednesday.
According to 247sports, Cunningham and Walker’s commitments have given the Cowboys a top-25 recruiting class for 2020. OSU entered this season with a top-25 class for 2019.