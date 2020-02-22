STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff has played in nine career games against Oklahoma and the senior captain made the last regular-season Bedlam of his career a memorable one Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
McGriff had seven rebounds and tied his career high of 28 points in the 83-66 win over the Sooners.
The Cowboys threw the ball inside early, which allowed them to outscore OU 36-22 in the paint. McGriff was the biggest factor in helping the Cowboys get their first win against OU since March 7, 2018.
“It’s a huge game for our fans and this university,” McGriff said of the Bedlam rivalry. “Being a kid from Grand Prairie, Texas I really didn’t know how much it meant to the state of Oklahoma until I actually got here. This is definitely a moment I’ll cherish for my whole life.”
Freshman Kalib Boone was another dominating force in the paint. He scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half. He and McGriff combined for 28 of OSU’s 42 first-half points to help the Cowboys claim a 42-36 halftime lead. It was the most points scored in the first half by OSU this season.
“Their ability to pound it inside and control the paint was a huge part of the first-half run and even in the second half at times,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “They were great at throwing the ball inside and (Boone) was really good at finishing those opportunities.”
The Sooners (16-11, 6-8) jumped out to a 21-11 lead, but a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 36 seconds allowed OSU to go on a 13-0 run and take a 24-21 lead. OU held a 28-27 lead with 4:17 left in the half, but McGriff scored a layup and the Cowboys (14-13, 4-10) never trailed again.
McGriff’s ability to drive the ball and bully his way to the basket helped keep OSU out in front. Scoring in the paint has been the focus of the Cowboys the entire month of February and it has allowed OSU to win four of its past six games.
Coach Mike Boynton said McGriff had to be the one to force the issue inside so the rest of the players could follow suit.
“Cam has been our most consistent player for about five or six weeks,” Boynton said. “Even in the games we haven’t won, he’s played pretty well.
“… Cam McGriff has handled everything that’s been thrown at him for four years the right way. He’s worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. He’s had a good attitude about it. I’m sure there’s been some frustrating moments, but he’s been the type of leader that we’ve needed.”
Yor Anei also showed his inside presence by scoring eight of his 10 points in the second half to help the Cowboys battle after OU threatened their lead. OSU had seven fouls in the first five minutes of the second half, which helped the Sooners cut a 14-point deficit to 59-53 with 9:20 left.
OSU limited Brady Manek to just two points on 1-of-8 shooting after he dropped 30 points in the first Bedlam game. Austin Reaves, who finished with 24 points, carried the Sooners for most of the second half, scoring 15 of OU’s 30 second-half points.
OSU’s 3-point shooting in the second half helped keep the Sooners from finishing the comeback. Although McGriff started the game asserting himself down low, he still managed to knock down 4-of-6 3-pointers, with three coming in the second half.
The Cowboys shot 50% (9-of-18) from deep.
“Coach has been preaching to me the whole season just to play inside-out,” McGriff said. “Keep going inside until they stop you and then you can show how capable you are on any jump shot. I really just honed in on that and owned it for these past couple of months, just trying to play inside-out, and it’s worked in our team’s favor. I think a lot of guys have been doing that at a high level.”
Both teams have four games left in the regular season before the start of the Big 12 Tournament. The Sooners will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they play at Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Cowboys will travel to Lawrence to face No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. Monday.