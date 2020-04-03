March 12, 1936: Edward Eugene Sutton is born in Bucklin, Kansas -- a tiny town 130 miles west of Wichita.
1954: After having been recruited by legendary Kansas coach Phog Allen, Sutton chooses to play at Oklahoma State for coach Henry P. Iba.
Feb. 21, 1957: In one of the more famous contests in program history, OSU conquers Wilt Chamberlain and second-ranked Kansas 56-54 at Gallagher Hall in Stillwater. A junior, Sutton scores 18 points.
June 1958: After his graduation from OSU, Sutton marries Stillwater native Patsy Wright.
1959-66: As the head basketball coach and a U.S. history teacher at Tulsa’s Central High School, Sutton is paid $4,500 a year. In 1962, he is named the Tulsa World’s state coach of the year. In seven seasons with the Braves, Sutton’s record is 118-52.
Jan. 28, 1965: After having attended an OSU game in Stillwater, Eddie and Patsy Sutton are traveling back to Tulsa when they hear a KRMG radio report indicating their midtown Tulsa home had been destroyed by fire. Among the first to provide assistance is the Rev. Oral Roberts. He and Sutton wear the same sizes in shirts, pants and jackets, so Roberts gives some of his own clothes to the coach.
1966-69: Sutton leaves Tulsa to establish a new junior college program at the College of Southern Idaho. His first team is 33-4. By the end of three seasons, Sutton is 84-14.
1969-74: From Idaho, Sutton moves to Omaha, Nebraska, and secures his first major-college job as the head man at Creighton. In 1973-74, his fourth and final Bluejay squad finishes 23-6 and makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years.
1974: Sutton is hired to coach an underachieving Arkansas program that during the eight previous seasons had gone 70-129. Arkansas’ last NCAA Tournament trip was in 1958.
1974-85: Sutton’s first Arkansas team finishes 17-10. In 1977, the Razorbacks capture the Southwest Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and they begin a run of nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Sutton’s 1977-78 team wins 32 and surges to the Final Four.
1985: Sutton becomes the head coach at Kentucky. “It’s the only job I’d leave Arkansas for,” he says.
March 22, 1986: Kentucky just misses the Final Four, losing in the NCAA Southeast Regional final.
April 1988: Kentucky assistant Dwane Casey is alleged to have mailed $1,000 to Los Angeles recruit Chris Mills.
May 19, 1988: Kentucky is placed on NCAA probation for three years and given a two-year postseason ban for recruiting and academic rules violations. NCAA officials report no violations were committed by Sutton.
March 19, 1989: Sutton resigns at Kentucky. His final Wildcat squad is 13-19. It was Kentucky’s first losing season in 61 years and would be the only losing season of Sutton’s career.
April 11, 1990: After a year removed from basketball, Sutton returns to Oklahoma State as the head coach.
March 10, 1991: OSU earns its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1983, and Sutton becomes the first coach to take four schools to the tournament.
Feb. 2, 1992: OSU improves to 20-0, the best start in OSU history. The next day, OSU moves to No. 2 in the AP poll.
Feb. 27, 1993: OSU beats Kansas State 78-61 to give Sutton his 500th win.
March 1995: For the first time in 12 years, the Cowboys are champions of the Big Eight Tournament. OSU defeats top-seeded Wake Forest 71-66 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and advances to its first regional final in 30 years. OSU defeats second-seeded and John Calipari-coached UMass 68-54 in the East Regional final. For the first time since 1951, the Cowboys advance to the Final Four.
April 1, 1995: Eventual national champion UCLA defeats Oklahoma State in the semifinals.
Jan. 24, 1998: With a home win over Texas A&M, Sutton achieves two milestones — his 600th victory as a Division I coach and his 100th at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
April 30, 1999: Scott Sutton, a former OSU guard and the youngest of Eddie Sutton’s three sons, is named the new head coach at Oral Roberts University.
Jan. 27, 2001: For a Big 12 game at Colorado, Cowboy coaches, players and support personnel had been transported in three small planes. After takeoff for the trip back to Oklahoma, one of the planes crashes near Strasburg, Colorado. Killed are 10 members of the OSU basketball family: players Daniel Lawson and Nate Fleming, trainer Brian Luinstra, director of basketball operations Pat Noyes, student assistant Jared Weiberg, university media relations staff member Will Hancock, radio play-by-play voice Bill Teegins, broadcast engineer Kendall Durfey and pilots Denver Mills and Bjorn Fahlstrom.
March 28, 2004: With 6.9 seconds left to play in the NCAA Tournament’s East Rutherford final, a 3-pointer by John Lucas III lifts the Cowboys to a 64-62 win over St. Joseph’s. For the second time with Sutton as coach, OSU heads to the Final Four.
April 3, 2004: With 1.5 seconds remaining in a national semifinal, Will Bynum scores to give Georgia Tech a 67-65 win over Oklahoma State.
February 2006: While driving to the Stillwater airport to join his team for a flight to Texas A&M, Eddie Sutton is involved in a traffic accident that leads ultimately to a DUI charge. He later admits to having relapsed in his battle with alcoholism, and he takes a medical leave of absence for the rest of season. Sutton never again coaches the Cowboys.
May 19, 2006: Sean Sutton, Eddie Sutton’s son and top assistant coach, is promoted to the top position in the OSU basketball program.
Dec. 26, 2007: After it is announced that Dons coach Jessie Evans is taking a leave of absence, Eddie Sutton agrees to become the University of San Francisco’s interim head coach.
Feb. 2, 2008: San Francisco rallies from a 19-point, second-half deficit to defeat Pepperdine, as Sutton becomes only the fifth Division I coach to record as many as 800 victories.
Jan. 8, 2013: Patsy Sutton dies at the age of 74. She is survived by Eddie Sutton, her husband of 54 years, and by sons Stephen (born in Tulsa), Sean (born in Idaho) and Scott (born in Nebraska).
Feb. 12, 2016: Eddie Sutton is, for the fifth time, a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. He is the only Division I coach with at least 800 wins who has not already been inducted.
Feb. 20, 2016: Sutton has a banner honoring his Arkansas coaching career lifted into the rafters at Bud Walton Arena. He became just the sixth Razorback basketball figure to be so honored.
October, 2017: Six months after being fired as head coach at ORU, Scott Sutton is hired by Mike Boynton as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State.
April 2, 2019: For the sixth time, Sutton is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but isn't selected to enter the hall. On the same weekend, his son Sean serves as an assistant coach for Texas Tech, which falls to Virginia in the national championship game.
April 3, 2020: The Tulsa World's Bill Haisten learns that Sutton will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The official announcement is expected to be the following day.