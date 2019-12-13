While there has been no definitive announcement from Chuba Hubbard or the Oklahoma State football program, it does feel like the Cowboys’ junior running back is intent on playing in the Dec. 27 Texas Bowl. At the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, the Cowboys are matched with former Big 12 rival Texas A&M.
As a third-year sophomore, Hubbard is eligible for the 2020 NFL draft. After OSU’s Bedlam loss on Nov. 30, he was asked whether he would play in a bowl game. His response: “I really don’t even know, to be honest. I’m just kind of taking it day by day.”
When the Cowboys launched bowl prep with a Friday practice session in Stillwater, Hubbard was with his teammates. His level of participation is not known, but his presence seems a strong indicator that the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is planning to resume his quest for 2,000 rushing yards.
By the end of Hubbard’s regular season, there was fatigue from having carried 309 times for 1,936 yards. Those totals were the highest for any OSU running back since 1988, when Barry Sanders carried 373 times for 2,850 yards.
Against the Aggies in the Texas Bowl, Hubbard would need only 64 yards to reach the 2,000 mark. He was named a Walter Camp first-team All-American this week, but Hubbard was not among four Heisman Trophy finalists.
During a teleconference, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders would not be cleared for full activity before next week, but might be available for the Texas Bowl.
Because of a thumb injury, Sanders was sidelined for OSU’s victory at West Virginia and loss to the Sooners. OSU senior Dru Brown started in those games.
