Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard stretches with his teammates at the beginning of practice March 9, 2020. The Cowboys started spring practice Monday. The team ran through drills for approximately two and a half hours at the Sherman E. Smith Training Facility on the OSU campus in Stillwater. EVAN LEWIS/Tulsa World
Students hang over the balcony to watch the players speak. A few OSU fans show their appreciation by bringing a Canadian flag in support of Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard stretches with his teammates at the beginning of practice March 9, 2020. The Cowboys started spring practice Monday. The team ran through drills for approximately two and a half hours at the Sherman E. Smith Training Facility on the OSU campus in Stillwater. EVAN LEWIS/Tulsa World
Evan Lewis
Students hang over the balcony to watch the players speak. A few OSU fans show their appreciation by bringing a Canadian flag in support of Chuba Hubbard during Oklahoma State's football pep rally on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Student Union in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the Cornish Trophy winner Wednesday during a live stream on Youtube.
The Cornish Trophy is awarded to the top Canadian player in college football. Hubbard is the first OSU player to receive the award. OSU linebacker Amen Ogobongbemiga was also a finalist for the trophy.
“This is a huge honor,” Hubbard said during a media zoom call. “Obviously, I’m blessed to be in this position to be able to get such a big award and then be able to represent such a great university and be able to represent my country at the same time.”
Hubbard was last year’s runner-up behind Ohio University quarterback Nathan Rourke. The two Canadian athletes tied but Rourke had more first-place votes. Hubbard won the award by a landslide this year, earning 19 of the 20 first-place votes.
The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native led the country with 2,094 rushing yards last year. Former OSU running back Barry Sanders, who holds the NCAA single-season record of 2,850 rushing yards in 1988, is the only other Cowboy to rush for 2,000 yards in one season. Hubbard’s 2019 rushing campaign is ranked No. 16 in FBS history.
Hubbard was named a unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best running back in college football. Hubbard can now add the Cornish Trophy to his list of accolades from the 2019 season.
“If someone were to tell me a few years ago that this would happen I’d probably be shocked,” Hubbard said. “The biggest thing for me now, I’m focused on next year. This is amazing and I’m trying to take this all in but I’m dialed in. Last year was fun and we did a lot of great things but I want to take it to the next level.”
Hubbard rushed for more than 100 yards in 12 of OSU’s 13 games, including 11 consecutive 100-yard games to help lead the Cowboys to an 8-5 record and a Texas Bowl appearance. Hubbard and the rest of the Cowboys made it clear during their pep rally in January their eyes are set on a 2020 national championship.
Receiver Tylan Wallace and Hubbard’s decision to return to Stillwater instead of entering the 2020 NFL draft played a major role in OSU’s lofty expectations. It also helps the Cowboys are returning most of their defense, and quarterback Spencer Sanders has a full year of experience under his belt.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented college football teams from participating in usual practices and workouts, but Hubbard, who is currently in Stillwater, is finding ways to stay prepared for the upcoming season by working out on his own. The halt in college sports hasn’t affected Hubbard’s excitement about this upcoming season.
“You should see me when I’m working out, I’m going crazy,” Hubbard said. “I’m talking about the season every second. I’m like I just want to come back. I’m just trying to run the ball. I’m excited. If you’re not excited you must not love football. With all this going on I don’t care when it resumes, once it’s back I’ll be ready.”
A look at Chuba Hubbard's career
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!