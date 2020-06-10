When Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was notified the men’s basketball program got hit with a one-year postseason ban, he immediately hopped on the phone and started calling his players.
The NCAA ruling to implement a postseason ban, three-year probation and a reduction of three total scholarships from 2020-21 through 2022-23 was a result of the FBI’s two-year investigation into college basketball that ended with Lamont Evans being sentenced to three months in prison for bribery.
Evans, a now-former OSU associate head coach and recruiting coordinator was accused of receiving benefits to arrange meetings between players and financial advisors, according to the notice of allegations OSU received from the NCAA in November.
The Evans allegations were announced in 2017, and the Cowboys were hit with the penalties Friday. Boynton was notified about the penalties around 10 a.m. Friday morning. He wanted his players to hear it from him first, so Boynton called them before the news cycled through the media.
“The first thing that came to my mind was our players,” Boynton said. “Because I heard that the news was being released around 11 a.m. central time and there was no way I was going to allow the media to tell our players what was going on with their lives, so I started calling them immediately.”
Four-star prospect Donovan Williams is a member of OSU’s top-10 incoming class that is headlined by Cade Cunningham, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Williams, who was 15 and 16 years old when these events took place, said he was unaware there was an investigation. The phone call from Boynton completely caught him off guard, Williams said.
“Sometimes in a case like this you might have an idea,” Williams said. “You might hear something about it just in case it happens but I had no idea at all. I didn’t know about any allegations, anything coming down on our program so it caught me by surprise.”
The deadline to file an appeal is June 20, and OSU said in a statement it plans to file an immediate appeal. Boynton had honest conversations with all of his players and told them he will support any decision they make regarding their future.
“He told me what it was,” Williams said. “And basically he was like ‘this is happening. This is what’s coming in a couple of hours. I know you’re going to see it on the internet and whatever situation you decide to go into whether you decide to leave or you decide to stay, I support you 100% and I’ll be with you. Obviously, we would like you to stay here and fight through this with us,’ and I was like coach I’m standing 10 toes. I respect you not just as a coach but as a man. I told him I’m not going anywhere, period.”
Williams hit the internet after speaking with Boynton to read about the FBI investigation that involved Evans. Williams said he is still a little confused and the postseason ban doesn’t make any sense to him even after doing his research.
The only other players Williams has spoken with are fellow incoming freshman Rondel Walker and rising junior Isaac Likekele. Williams hasn’t spoken with Cunningham but said he plans on staying at Oklahoma State no matter what Cunningham decides.
Williams said the recruitment process was stressful for him and 10% of his decision to stay stems from the fact he doesn’t want to go through that process again. The other 90% is because of his relationship with Boynton.
“Coach B is my guy and I don’t want to leave him like that over something that had nothing to do with him,” Williams said. “He’s been working his butt off to get the team he wanted. Now, he finally gets it and they just take it from him like that. It doesn’t make any sense to me but I just told him I’m not going nowhere. …I ain’t about to leave Coach B out here like that. He’s already going through enough with this whole thing going on.”
“Hopefully this appeal goes through. I’m looking forward to playing this season no matter what. I’ve got four years there so thankfully I’ve got three more years after this to hopefully make a run at the NCAA tournament.”
Williams said he is big on loyalty and hopes the OSU fans stay loyal no matter the outcome of the appeal.
“If you were loyal to us when we were looking at being a top team in the Big 12, then I hope you stay loyal to us when we can’t play in the playoffs now,” Williams said. “I want all our games to be packed. I feel like we deserve that, especially with what we’re going through. We’re being punished for something that had nothing to do with us. I was 15, 16 when this guy did this. I just feel like it’s very disrespectful to our team to take something like that from us with it having no type of relevance to us at all or the coaching staff. Hopefully, it goes through. If not, we’re still going to play hard every day and win games.”
