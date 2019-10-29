STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State softball team will not play Butler Community College due to the cold weather forecasted on Wednesday night.
This fall, OSU’s pitching staff has dominated opponent bats and the offense has shown flashes of its firepower with several newcomers in the lineup. The Cowgirls are off to a perfect 7-0 record in Fall Ball and has outscored its opponents 67-13 through seven games for an average winning margin of 7.7 runs per game.
The Cowgirls will attempt to reschedule the Butler matchup to a later date.