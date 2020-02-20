Oklahoma
Record: 4-1
Looking ahead: The Sooners complete a six-game homestand with four games against Illinois State this weekend. Games are 3 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday (doubleheader) and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Last week: Oklahoma took two out of three games against Virginia before returning home for a two-game sweep over Texas Southern.
Notable: Tyler Hardman (.438) is off to a solid start. He has seven hits, including two doubles and a home run, and a team-high six RBIs. … Hardman, Tanner Tredaway and Trent Brown had homers during opening week. … OU’s pitching staff has a combined 2.57 ERA.
Oklahoma State
Record: 2-2
Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will have five home games in six days at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium this week. The Cowboys will play Rio Grande Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Little Rock comes to Stillwater for games at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
Last week: The Cowboys dropped two of three games at Grand Canyon before securing a 2-1 win at Arizona State.
Notable: Max Hewitt is batting .545 after going 6-for-11 last week. … Kaden Polcovich hit .375 with six singles in 16 at-bats. … Brett Standlee has worked nine innings in two games and allowed one earned run and struck out nine.
Oral Roberts
Record: 2-2
Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles will take on the Big 12’s Baylor for a three-game set in Waco, Texas. ORU returns home to play Missouri State at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Last week: ORU opened the 2020 campaign with a split against Merrimack at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
Notable: Blake Hall (.333) and Ryan Cash (.294) were the top offensive players last weekend. Hall’s play was highlighted by two home runs. Cash has a team-high five hits. … Adam Oviedo also hit a homer for the Golden Eagles. … Senior Hunter Swift went eight innings and allowed four hits and one run in his start. The only run came off a balk.