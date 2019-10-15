Oklahoma State alum and 38-year coaching veteran Barry Hinson has joined the OSU men's basketball coaching staff as an analyst, coach Mike Boynton announced Tuesday.
A 1983 graduate of OSU, Hinson owns a 321-246 (.566) career record as the head coach at Oral Roberts (1997-99), Missouri State (1999-08) and Southern Illinois (2012-2019). He also spent four seasons on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas (2008-12).
“We are excited to welcome coach Hinson and his wife, Angie, back to Stillwater,” Boynton said. “There are very few people whose passion for Oklahoma State basketball is as strong as Barry’s is. More importantly, his experience as a head coach will supply our program with another great asset. He will be able to provide great support to our entire staff, and most importantly to our athletes. His belief in what we can achieve in Stillwater aligns with my views of being able to become a consistent championship contender.”
Hinson won 155 games in 16 seasons coaching in the Missouri Valley Conference. Only Henry Iba (21 years, 190 wins), Eddie Hickey (20, 163) and Dana Altman (16, 178) coached more seasons or won more games as a head coach in the history of the league.
In 18 total seasons as a head coach, Hinson had 14 winning seasons, including eight seasons with at least 19 wins, finished in the top three of his conference nine times and advanced to the NIT on four occasions.
“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be back home at Oklahoma State,” Hinson said. “Stillwater is where it all started for me, and I’ve been ‘Loyal and True’ since the day I stepped foot onto this campus 40 years ago. I want to thank coach Boynton for welcoming me into his staff. I’ve admired the way he has taken the reins of this great program, and I look forward to helping him keep this momentum going in any way I can. I also want to thank coach Holder, who is a great friend and a visionary in college athletics. It’s truly an exciting time to be a Cowboy!”
Hinson won 116 games in seven seasons at Southern Illinois and was named the 2016 Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. That season, Hinson led SIU to a 22-win campaign despite being picked to finish ninth in the league’s preseason poll.
Hinson celebrated four postseason trips and three 20-win season during his nine-year stay at Missouri State. He and the Bears finished second in the Missouri Valley in both 2000 and 2006, and went to the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament three times. They earned trips to the NIT in 2000, 2005, 2006 and 2007, and he finished his tenure as the fourth winningest coach in program history with a 169-117 record.
At Oral Roberts, Hinson followed up a 19-win season in 1998 with a Summit League championship in 1999. He won 36 games in two seasons in Tulsa and was succeeded by current Cowboy assistant coach Scott Sutton.
Hinson is a native of Marlow and was coached by former Cowboy and Stillwater High School head coach Jerry Havens. It was Havens who gave Hinson his first coaching jobs at Stillwater Junior High (1982-85) and Stillwater High School (1985-86).
He would go on to coach at Edmond Memorial High School (1986-87) before being named the head coach at Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley High School (1987-93). His accolades at Bishop Kelley earned him a spot on Bill Self’s coaching staff at Oral Roberts in 1993.