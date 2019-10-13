Oklahoma State freshman Isabella Fierro closed with a bogey-free 7-under-par 65 Sunday to win medalist honors at the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin, Texas.
Fierro, who also shot matching rounds of 68 on Saturday, finished at 15-under 201 to win by five strokes. Her score is the lowest 54-hole mark in Cowgirl golf history by four strokes. Her final-round 65 is tied for the third-lowest round in OSU history, and tied for the second lowest-to-par round by a Cowgirl.
Teammate Han-Hsuan Yu tied for 10th at 1-under 215. OSU finished third in the team standings, at 13-under 851. Tournament host Texas (845) won by two strokes over Kent State.
OSU next competes at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina Oct. 25-27.