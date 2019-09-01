The Oklahoma men's golf team finished in second place and Oklahoma State took sixth at The Carmel Cup, which concluded Sunday at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
OU shot a final-round 352 for a team score of 1,051, six shots back of Texas Tech, which closed with a 344 for a 1,045 total. OSU closed with a score of 355 and had a 1,083 total. Arkansas (1,052) finished third.
Oklahoma's Turner Hosch tied for third in the individual standings at 205. Teammate Garett Reband was in seventh, a shot back at 206. OSU's high finisher was Austin Eckroat, tied for 13th at 211. Sandy Scott of Texas Tech (202) was the medalist.