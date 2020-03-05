BAseball
Oklahoma State 2, BYU 0
Oklahoma State pitchers Parker Scott and Ben Leeper combined for 19 strikeouts in a two-hitter against BYU on Thursday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
Scott (3-1) struck out 13 and allowed both hits over seven innings. Leeper walked the first man he faced in the eighth, then struck out the six batters.
The 19 strikeouts were one short of the Big 12 record for a nine-inning game.
OSU (9-5) scored its runs in the seventh. After the Cowboys loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, walk and bunt single, Kaden Polcovich delivered a sacrifice fly and Heuston Morrill later scored on a wild pitch.
Game 2 is 4 p.m. Friday.
Softball
Tulsa falls to host FIU
Tulsa could not overcome a five-run second inning by the host team in the opener of the FIU Classic in Miami, Florida.
TU (11-9) scored three runs on seven hits, but the Hurricane committed two costly errors in the Panthers’ big second inning. Kari Briggs had two RBIs for TU, including a solo home run in the fifth.
On Friday, TU plays Maryland at 11:30 a.m. and Samford at 5 p.m.