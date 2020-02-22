Eberle throws no-hitter
The Cowgirls lost 3-2 to No. 10 Louisiana in Saturday’s opener at the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, then followed it up with a 3-0 win over UAB that included a no-hitter by Carrie Eberle.
Eberle struck out five and walked one in her first career no-hitter. She induced 14 groundball outs, and has not given up an earned run for 33 innings. Alysen Febrey drove in two runs for OSU (8-5).
In the first game, a solo home run by Julie Rawls in the fourth inning was the deciding run for Louisiana. Febrey hit a two-run homer in the fourth for OSU’s only runs.
The Cowgirls open play in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational on Friday in Stillwater, facing Illinois-Chicago at 2:30 p.m. and Louisville at 5 p.m.
Tulsa blanked again
After being no-hit twice on Friday, the Golden Hurricane were shut out again at Waco, Texas.
TU (8-4) managed three hits off Illinois’ Sydney Sickels, including a leadoff double by Alexis Perry in the seventh inning. She was sacrificed over to third base, but Sickels got the final two outs on a foul-out to first base and popout to shortstop to end the game.
Tulsa’s Kassidy Scott (2-2) allowed one run on two hits in six innings, striking out two and walking one.
TU concludes play at the Baylor Invitational on Sunday, facing Minnesota at 9 a.m. and Texas State at 1 p.m.
OU splits pair
No. 3 Oklahoma (11-2) edged Seattle 2-1 but then was thumped 12-2 by No. 2 Washington at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.
Grace Lyons and Jocelyn Alo belted solo home runs in the second and third inning, respectively, to provide the winning runs for OU.
Shannon Saile (3-1) pitched six innings and gave up one run on four hits, struck out eight and walked none.
In the afternoon game, Washington (13-1) struck out of the gate with three two-run homers — one in the first and two in the second — to put OU in a deep hole.
Freshman Olivia Rains, from Pryor, provided four innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three.
The Sooners conclude the tournament against Wisconsin (7-5) at 11 a.m. Sunday.