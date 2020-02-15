No. 16 Cowgirls upset No. 9 Alabama
Sixteenth-ranked Oklahoma State picked up its biggest win of the young season Saturday, a 4-1 victory over No. 9 Alabama at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.
OSU led 2-0 after single runs in the third and fourth innings, and still held a 2-1 lead after the Crimson Tide scored in the sixth. Sydney Pennington hit her first home run of the season in the seventh to push the OSU lead back to two runs, and the Cowgirls tacked on another run on a wild pitch.
Carrie Eberle (3-1) allowed one unearned run on three hits for the complete-game win.
OSU (6-3) plays Team USA in a 9 a.m. game Sunday.
Split for Hurricane
Tulsa (7-1) split a pair of games at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi, defeating North Alabama 1-0 before taking its first loss of the season, 2-1 to Tennessee State in 10 innings.
Chenise Delce’s RBI double scored Kylie Norwood in the top of the sixth inning for the only run. TU’s Samantha Pochop (2-0) pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 batters and walking none. She faced one batter over the minimum.
In the second game, TSU’s Raven Loveless allowed one run over 10 innings, and Rebecca Melton drove in both runs for the winners. Makayla Jackson was 3-for-3 and drew a walk for Tulsa.
First loss for Sooners
Long Beach State scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the No. 2 Sooners 5-4 in Tucson, Arizona.OU led 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. Long Beach State opened with back-to-back singles, but OU’s Shannon Saile then retired the next two batters. A wild pitch then moved the runners up and a walk loaded the bases. Another walk brought in the first run and an infield error brought in a second to make it 4-3. Alyssa Gonzalez then followed with a game-ending double to score the tying and winning runs.
The Sooners (7-1) followed up with a 6-4 win in 10 innings over No. 4 Arizona. The go-ahead runs scored on an outfield error with one out in the 10th.
Taylon Snow was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Sooners, and Lynnsie Elam hit a solo home run.
OU plays Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. Sunday.