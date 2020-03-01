Oklahoma 5, Northwestern 1
Oklahoma topped Northwestern Sunday in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament championship game at Marita Hynes Field in Norman
The Sooners (15-4) closed the home-opening weekend 4-1 with two victories over Northwestern in addition to wins against Abilene Christian and North Texas. OU dropped its lone contest of the tournament by one run Saturday in its first game against UNT, 4-3.
“Really proud of this team this weekend,” OU coach Patty Gasso said in a media release. “We are depleted through the lineup and some of these freshmen are really clutching up when we need them to.”
Grace Lyons went 3-for-4 for her second three-hit game of the season. Shannon Saile pitched all seven innings for OU, allowing one run on five hits and one walk to go with a career-high 10 strikeouts.
The Sooners turnaround for a mid-week matchup against Wichita State (8-12) at home Wednesday.
Oklahoma State 5, Drake 0
The Oklahoma State downed Drake to finish 5-0 in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.
Kelly Maxwell started the game for Oklahoma State. In four innings, the redshirt-freshman sat down seven batters on strikes and allowed only four hits. She improves her record to 4-3 on the year with a 1.53 ERA. Senior Logan Simunek stepped in and continued the shutout in the fifth, tossing two strikeouts to pick up her first save.
The Cowgirls next play in the Mizuno Classic next weekend in Stillwater.
Louisville 3, Tulsa 2
Tulsa rallied with two runs late turns to force extra innings but eventually fell to Louisville on Sunday in the OSU/TU Invitational.
Alexis Perry capped a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 2 and force extra innings. Perry finished 2-for-4.
TU’s Kyle Norwood got TU on the board in the sixth with a solo home run.
Tulsa (11-8) is back in action on Thursday at the FIU Classic in Miami, Florida.