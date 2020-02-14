TU wins 2 in Mississippi
Tulsa’s softball team opened the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi, with a 2-0 win over Tennessee State and a 2-1 victory over host Mississippi State.
For the first time since 2002, the Golden Hurricane has started a season 6-0.
Freshman Sarah Llamas-Howell went 4⅔ innings and Samantha Pochop finished, striking out four for her second save in the shutout against Tennessee State. TU’s runs scored on an error in the fourth and Mikayla Whitten’s RBI double in the sixth.
Kassidy Scott preserved the tight win over the Bulldogs in the nightcap by relieving starter Chenise Delce (2-0) in the fifth inning and not allowing a hit over the final 2⅓ innings. TU scored in the third on Alexis Perry’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
TU plays North Alabama at 10 a.m. Saturday and an opponent to be determined at 3 p.m. or 5:30.
OSU splits pair in Florida
No. 16 Oklahoma State shut out No. 13 Minnesota 2-0, but No. 18 Missouri rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Cowgirls in eight innings at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.
Carrie Eberle allowed four hits and struck out four in the shutout of Minnesota.
“That was a good game,” Eberle said. “Any time you go up against a big ace like that, you got to bring your stuff. It took everyone to win today and that’s what it takes to win against a top team like that.”
Kiley Naomi led off with a two-run homer for OSU.
Against Missouri, Logan Simunek struck out a career-high seven in 6⅓ innings, but the Tigers scored twice in the seventh on a groundout and an error to tie the game, and a wild pitch brought home the winner in the eighth.
Oklahoma State plays No. 9 Alabama at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
OU opens with win
No. 2/3 Oklahoma (5-0) won the first of its two games Friday over Bryant (0-2) 8-3 to open the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona.
The Sooners were led by a trio of juniors. Jocelyn Alo had two home runs and four RBIs, Lynnsie Elam hit a homer and Taylon Snow, was 2-for-3, including a triple, and scored three runs.
OU trailed going into the bottom of the first inning but quickly took the lead with three runs on two hits. Freshman Kinzie Hansen recorded her ninth hit of the season and extended her hitting streak to five games.
The Sooners scored their eight runs on only six hits.
Freshman Macy McAdoo, the third of four OU pitchers, was credited with the win, holding the Bulldogs hitless and scoreless in two innings. Senior Shannon Saile entered in the sixth and earned her third save.
OU played Northern Iowa (3-3) late Friday.
The Sooners play Long Beach at 3 p.m. Saturday and host Arizona at 5:30.