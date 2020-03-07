Cowgirls take two
The No. 14/12 Oklahoma State softball team extended its winning streak to 10 games Saturday, defeating Mercer and No. 25 Utah by identical scores of 11-2 in the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater.
Sydney Pennington, Alysen Febrey and Michaela Richbourg all went deep for OSU (17-5) against Mercer. Pennington hit a two-run shot in the first inning, Febrey a solo shot in the third and Richbourg a three-run blast in the fourth.
Chelsea Alexander added a three-run triple for the Cowgirls in the third.
In the nightcap, the OSU bats were quiet until the fourth, when the Cowgirls erupted for nine runs. Febrey hit a two-run home run, then added a two-run double later in the same inning. She closed out her day with a two-run homer in the sixth, winding up 4-for-7 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the two games.
Carrie Eberle struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two unearned runs.
OSU closes out the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Sunday against Missouri State.
Two for OU, too
No. 6 Oklahoma won twice in Norman, 6-1 over Murray State and 3-2 over Missouri State.
In the first game, Brooke Vestal (3-0) got the win for OU, allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight in seven innings.
Kinzie Hansen and Alycia Flores hit home runs for the Sooners, Hansen a solo homer in the third and Flores a two-run shot an inning later.
Against Missouri State, Lynnsie Elam singled in Hansen in the bottom of the eighth inning for the winning run. Shannon Saile (8-3) got the win in relief for OU (20-4), with six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.
The Sooners play host to the OU Tournament next weekend, starting with a 3 p.m. start Friday against New Mexico State.
Two losses for TU
The Hurricane closed out play at the FIU Classic in Miami with two losses, 2-1 in nine innings to Ball State and 5-0 to Maryland.
TU and Ball State played seven scoreless innings before each team scored a run in the eighth. In the bottom of the ninth, Ball State scored the winning run on a TU error when the Golden Hurricane attempted a double play.
Kari Briggs drove in TU’s only run of the day, on a single in the eighth.
Against Maryland, the Hurricane was held to one hit, a single by Chenise Delce.
Tulsa (13-11) returns to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Western Illinois at the Collins Family Softball Complex.