Oklahoma
Record: 15-4 (heading into Wednesday’s game vs. Wichita State)
Looking ahead: After Wednesday’s game against Wichita State, the Sooners will host Mercer (2:30 p.m.) and Utah (5 p.m.) on Friday and Murray State (2:30 p.m.) and Missouri State (5 p.m.) on Saturday.
Last week: Oklahoma went 4-1 after hosting the Courtyard Marriott Tournament with a pair of wins over Northwestern and victories over North Texas and Abilene Christian. OU lost a home game against North Texas.
Notable: Jocelyn Alo went 9-for-16 (.563) last weekend, and freshman Kinzie Hansen was 7-for-16 (.438). … Pitcher Shannon Saile had 23 strikeouts in the tournament. … Hansen is hitting .444 with a team-high 23 RBIs. … Junior transfer Taylon Snow is batting .351 from the leadoff spot.
Oklahoma State
Record: 13-5
Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will host the Mizuno Classic this weekend. OSU will face Missouri State (2:30 p.m.) and Murray State (5 p.m.) on Friday, Mercer (2:30 p.m.) and Utah (5 p.m.) on Saturday and Missouri State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The Cowgirls will host Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week: OSU captured five wins at the OSU/Tulsa Invitational, including a 5-4, nine-inning victory over No. 10 Oregon. The Cowgirls have won six straight contests.
Notable: The Cowgirls are ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll and No. 12 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. … Alysen Febrey (.365), Kiley Naomi (.356) and Sydney Pennington (.333) are leading the OSU offensive attack. … Pitcher Carrie Eberle is 7-1 with a 0.48 ERA, with 49 strikeouts in 58 innings. … OSU has 17 home runs, paced by Febrey with seven.
Tulsa
Record: 11-8
Looking ahead: Tulsa will play five games in the Florida International Classic this week. TU faces host FIU on Thursday. The Golden Hurricane plays Maryland and Samford on Friday and Maryland and Ball State on Saturday. Western Illinois visits TU at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week: TU won three of five games at the OSU/Tulsa Invitational. The Golden Hurricane beat Drake twice and Illinois-Chicago and had 3-2 losses against No. 10 Oregon and Louisville.
Notable: Alexis Perry (.353) and Mikayla Whitten (.320) are pacing the Golden Hurricane at the plate. … Perry had a team-high 14 RBIs and is followed by Whitten (10). … Kyndal Pirtle leads the team with five stolen bases. … Samantha Pochop is 3-2 with a 1.19 ERA, with 50 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.