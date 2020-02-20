Oklahoma
Record: 8-1
Looking ahead: Oklahoma will participate in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, with games on Friday against Nebraska and Texas A&M, Saturday against Seattle and Washington and Sunday versus Wisconsin.
Last week: OU won four of five games at the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona. OU beat Bryant, Arizona and Northern Iowa twice and fell 5-4 to Long Beach State after giving up four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Notable: The Sooners’ Lynnsie Elam is the Big 12 player of the week after registering seven hits, seven RBIs and four home runs last week. … Kinzie Hansen is hitting .394 with a team-high 13 hits and 14 RBIs. … Rylie Boone (.467), Grace Green (.357) and Taylon Snow (.350) are hitting better than .350. … Pitcher Shannon Saile is 2-1 with a 0.59 ERA and 23⅔ innings.
Oklahoma State
Record: 6-3
Looking ahead: The Cowgirls head to Birmingham, Alabama, for four games at the UAB Blazer Classic. Oklahoma State will face Ole Miss and Louisiana on Friday, and Louisiana and UAB on Saturday.
Last week: OSU took four of five games at the St. Pete/ Clearwater Elite Invitational. The Cowgirls beat Virginia Tech, South Florida, Minnesota and Alabama and lost to Missouri. It also played an exhibition game against Team USA and lost 4-0.
Notable: OSU remains No. 14 in both national polls. … The OSU offense is paced by Kiley Naomi (.429), Sydney Pennington (.379) and Chyenne Factor (.345). … Naomi and Pennington have hit three home runs. Alysen Febrey has two homers. … Carrie Eberle is 3-1 with a 1.11 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 innings.
Tulsa
Record: 8-1
Looking ahead: Tulsa will play at the Baylor Invitational this weekend, with games Friday against Minnesota and Baylor, Saturday against Illinois and Sunday against Minnesota and Texas State.
Last week: The Golden Hurricane went 4-1 with wins over Tennessee State, Mississippi State and a pair of triumphs over North Alabama. Tulsa lost to Tennessee State.
Notable: Tulsa is off to its best start since 2014. … After scoring five runs in each game of the first weekend, TU won pitchers’ battles last weekend. No game saw more than three runs scored and all were settled by two runs or fewer. … Samantha Pochop is 2-0 with an 0.52 ERA. … Five players are hitting better than .300: Chenise Delce (.379), Alexis Perry (.348), Mikayla Whitten (.333), Tajiah Ellison (.321) and Aubree Seaney (.308).