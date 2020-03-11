Oklahoma
Record: 20-4
Looking ahead: The OU Tournament will be played this weekend in Norman. On Friday, the Sooners will face New Mexico State (3 p.m.) and Houston (5:30) and Kent State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The final games will be played at 3 p.m./5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m./12:30 p.m. Sunday, depending on the outcomes. OU will play at North Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week: The Sooners won five games at home over Wichita State, Mercer, Utah, Murray State and Missouri State.
Notable: Jocelyn Alo (.427), Kinzie Hansen (.413) and Grace Lyons (.370) are leading the Sooners’ offensive charge. … Lynnsie Elam has 22 hits, including nine home runs. … Hansen has a team-high 26 RBIs. … Shanon Saile is getting the most work in the circle. She has thrown 70 innings and has a 1.80 ERA.
Oklahoma State
Record: 18-5
Looking ahead: The Cowgirl Invitational will be played in Stillwater, where OSU has won all 10 games leading into Wednesday’s game vs. Wichita State. OSU will play Western Illinois at 3:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday, SIU Edwardsville at 5 p.m. Friday, Columbia at 5 p.m. Saturday and SIU Edwardsville at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Last week: OSU won all five games while hosting the Mizuno Classic, with two wins over Missouri State and victories over Murray State, Mercer and Utah.
Notable: Four of the Cowgirls’ past five games have been by run rule. … Kelly Maxwell tossed a no-hitter against Missouri State, the second of the redshirt freshman’s career. … Alysen Febrey (.385), Sydney Pennington (.377) and Kiley Naomi (.370) pace the OSU offense. … Carrie Eberle is 9-1 with a 0.51 ERA.
Tulsa
Record: 13-11
Looking ahead: Tulsa heads north to play in the Jayhawk Invitational. The Golden Hurricane will face Kansas and Kansas City twice, once on Friday and again on Sunday. Missouri State visits TU at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week: The Golden Hurricane won two of five games at the FIU Invitational with wins over Maryland and Samford. A Wednesday home game against Western Illinois was canceled.
Notable: Alexis Perry has a team-high .318 batting average and eight extra-base hits. … The Golden Hurricane is hitting .220 as a team. … Chenise Delce leads with three home runs. … Samantha Pochop is 4-2 with a 0.87 ERA.