Oklahoma
Record: 11-3
Looking ahead: OU will host the Courtyard Marriott Tournament this weekend. The Sooners will face Northwestern (3 p.m.) and Abilene Christian (5:30) on Friday and North Texas at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. OU will play two more games depending on the first three games’ outcomes. OU will host Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week: The Sooners went 3-2 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. OU picked up wins against Nebraska, Texas A&M and Seattle, but fell to Washington and Wisconsin.
Notable: Oklahoma has hit 15 home runs and is led by Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam, who have five apiece. … Thirty-seven of the Sooners’ 111 hits have been for extra bases. … Shannon Saile is 3-2 with a 1.57 ERA. She has thrown a team-high 35 2/3 innings. … Giselle Juarez (biceps injury) has been limited to 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Oklahoma State
Record: 8-5
Looking ahead: The annual OSU/Tulsa Invitational takes place this weekend. The Cowgirls will host UIC (2:30 p.m.) and Louisville (5) on Friday, Louisville (2:30 p.m.) and Oregon (5 p.m.) on Saturday and Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Last week: The Cowgirls split a four-game trip to the UAB Blazer Classic. The Cowgirls beat Louisiana and UAB, but fell to Louisiana and Ole Miss.
Notable: Carrie Eberle (5-1, 0.50 ERA) is the Big 12 co-pitcher of the week. She’s tossed 32 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. … Alysen Febrey has reached base in a team-leading 10 straight games. … Kiley Naomi, Febrey and Sydney Pennington have three home runs each. … Only one of the Cowgirls’ five losses has been by more than one run.
Tulsa
Record: 8-6
Looking ahead: Tulsa joins Oklahoma State in hosting the OSU/TU Invitational. On Friday, the Golden Hurricane will play Oregon (2:30 p.m.) and Drake (5 p.m.). On Saturday, TU will face Drake (2:30 p.m.) and Illinois-Chicago (5 p.m.). Tulsa will take on Louisville at noon Sunday.
Last week: The Golden Hurricane dropped five games at the Baylor Invitational and managed to score only one run.
Notable: Alexis Perry leads the team in batting (.333) and RBIs (10). She has five extra-base hits. … Chenise Delce has three home runs. … Kassidy Scott is 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA. … Samantha Pochop is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA. … Tulsa is hitting .210 as a team, but is holding opponents to .185.