Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) handles the ball while covered by Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Tulsa World's OSU beat writer, Frank Bonner, covered his first game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night. FRANK BONNER/Tulsa World
LAWRENCE, Kan. — I grew up believing for most of my life that Indiana University’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was the best place to experience a college basketball game and the Hoosier in me makes it hard to say otherwise.
But covering my first game in Allen Fieldhouse during the 83-58 Oklahoma State loss to Kansas was something special. You could just feel the history of the program as soon as you walked in. The Oklahoman’s Jacob Unruh and I decided to mingle in the gym and take it all in about an hour before the game.
We walked up the bleachers to get a higher view and take a couple of videos and pictures. The five hanging national championship banners are a little more recognizable when you’re standing higher up.
Fans hadn’t packed the arena yet and my first thought, when asked how it compares to Assembly Hall, was that Allen Fieldhouse wasn’t as big and Assembly Hall was more visually appealing. My Hoosier bias was in full effect. I love Assembly Hall but it didn’t take long for me to realize why many people crown Allen Fieldhouse as the best arena in college basketball.
The media section was located on the baseline directly between the cheerleaders and the student section, so we heard all of the noise. A soldout crowd of 16,300 fans packed the fieldhouse and although Allen Fieldhouse has 922 fewer seats than Assembly Hall’s 17,222-seat arena, it surely didn’t lack intensity. The smaller arena seemed to help facilitate a louder environment.
It was the first game for Kansas following the impressive 64-61 road win over Baylor, so the fans were ready to cheer on the new top-ranked team in the country. There were five lead changes before the 12-minute mark so fans had a lot to cheer about early on.
I remember sitting there, after the crowd went wild when Devon Dotson threw a fast-break alley-oop to Ochai Agbaji that gave the Jayhawks a 27-17 lead with 5:48 left in the half, and thinking this is some next-level crowd noise.
Assembly Hall gets loud and IU fans know how to keep an arena rocking, also. But what impressed me the most about Allen Fieldhouse was that even when Kansas had a significant enough lead to where the outcome was no longer in question, the Jayhawks fans continued to erupt as if it was a one-possession game.
It was a 25-point blowout and Allen Fieldhouse was still incredibly loud the entire game. I can only imagine what it sounds like in a close game down the stretch. Covering my first game in Allen Fieldhouse was an incredible experience but speaking as an Indiana University graduate, Assembly Hall will always be my favorite college basketball arena. However, Allen Fieldhouse has become a very close second.
