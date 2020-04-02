Michael and Anne Greenwood, a few Oklahoma State administrators and women’s tennis coach Chris Young sat in Young’s office nearly four years ago, watching a computer screen and hoping the school's Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center would receive a bid to host the NCAA Tennis Championships.

Young vividly remembers the reactions in July 2016 when news came across the screen Oklahoma State had been awarded the 2020 bid.

“It was just a mixed reaction of being excited and being relieved that we were able to pull off something that we planned and dreamed about for so long since we began building the facility,” Young said. “Planning for it, we told donors and people that jumped on board with us that our ultimate goal was to host a championship and our first time bidding for it was for this cycle. ..So I vividly remember how excited we were. How grateful we were and just the energy of looking forward to what could happen four years down the road.”

The Pokes were dealing with a different set of mixed emotions when concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to end the season for all spring sports, including OSU’s opportunity to host the tennis championships.

The women’s team had an 11-1 record and was ranked No. 14 in the nation at the time. The men’s team was ranked No. 19 with a 9-3 record. OSU men’s tennis coach Jay Udwadia had a team meeting with his players after the news broke.

“I just said keep your heads up high,” Udwadia said. “We were having a great season. I know it’s not perfect but you have to look at the big picture. Everyone is hurting. It’s not just you guys, the players, the coaches, everyone. And we’re just going to try to stay safe at this time.”

Safety is the No. 1 priority right now. But sports will resume eventually, and the big question surrounding OSU tennis was if the Pokes were going to get their chance to host the championships next season. Oklahoma State received a letter from the NCAA on Monday stating it would not host next year but would be included in the bids for an opportunity to host during the 2023-2026 cycle.

The NCAA emailed a statement to the Tulsa World addressing NCAA championship sites that weren’t allowed to host because of the cancellations.

“NCAA Championships host sites affected by the cancellation of all winter and spring championships in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive the opportunity to place a bid in the 2023-26 cycle,” the statement said. “The deadline to apply for NCAA Championships hosting opportunities was Feb. 3, but it has been extended for those sites who were unable to host in the winter and spring of 2020 due to these unprecedented times, with the exception of Division I men’s and women’s basketball.”

“The men’s basketball staff is still discussing the best way to move forward with regards to preliminary round sites. Division I women’s basketball will not make changes to its selection timeline for regional bids, which were due February 3. They have adjusted the timeline for the Women’s Final Four site selection process, with its due date for all bids moved from April 13 to May 8. NCAA championship committees will select host sites in their respective sports in the upcoming months, and those awarded hosting opportunities for the 2023-26 bid cycle will be announced in October."

OSU tennis had already submitted a bid for the 2023-2026 cycle. Young said on Monday that OSU was drafting a response to the NCAA asking to be awarded the bid for 2023, the first year in the next cycle. The Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center, with 12 indoor and six outdoor courts, opened in 2014.

“We hope they would take into consideration all the hard work they knew we did,” Young said of the NCAA. “All the planning that went into it. They saw first-hand a lot of our planning when they did the site visits to Stillwater and in all of our meetings and conference calls that we had.”

Young acknowledged the fact many of the athletes on both the men’s and women’s teams committed to OSU with the expectation to have a chance at playing in the championships in front of their home fans. Giving OSU a bid in 2023 as opposed to a later date would still give the majority of the players currently on the men’s and women’s rosters the chance to have that experience, especially since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes.

“The majority of our tennis players, male (and) female, if we got awarded in 2023, they would have the opportunity to compete in it,” Young said of the NCAA Championships. “…The kids who are freshmen and sophomore, which is the majority of our team and several of our key contributors on the men’s team would be seniors or juniors in 2023 three years down the road.”

Oklahoma State will have to wait and see what happens regarding the 2023 bid. Young said he wanted to make sure to convey how appreciative he is to all of the people who contributed to the program in helping fund initiatives to help bring the NCAA Championships to Stillwater.

“We just hope that we get a chance here in the near future that all those people who contributed to our program get the reward of having a championship,” Young said. “I think that’s what many of them deserve and that’s my main motivation right now is to reward them with that.”

