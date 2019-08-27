The Oklahoma State men’s cross country team came in at No. 7 and the women at 19th in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Preseason National Coaches' Poll, it was announced Tuesday.
Both the Cowboys and the Cowgirls were picked as the No. 2 team in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater slated for Nov. 15.
In the Big 12, the Cowboys are ranked behind only No. 5 Iowa State. The Cowboys will aim to reclaim possession of the Big 12 title after last year’s runner-up finish to the Cyclones in what figures to be a tight race in Waco, Texas on November 2. No other Big 12 teams appeared in the top 30 and Texas was the only other conference opponent to receive votes.
For the Cowgirls, their 19th ranking was second in the Big 12 behind No. 17 Iowa State. The Cowgirls were conference runners-up to the Cyclones a year ago. Texas and West Virginia each received votes, but neither cracked the top-30.