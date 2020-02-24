LAWRENCE, Kan. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton explained his team’s 83-58 loss to No. 1 Kansas on Saturday in the first three words of his postgame comments.
“Damn, they’re good,” Boynton said of the Jayhawks.
Kansas is peaking at the right time and the 25-point win over Oklahoma State on Monday night showed why the Jayhawks are the top-ranked team in the country.
Kansas handled an OSU team that came into Allen Fieldhouse having played some of its best basketball of the season over the past six games. The Cowboys won four of their previous six heading into Monday but couldn’t keep up with the Jayhawks.
OSU struggled to stop Udoka Azubuike, who finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. He shot 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
“If Udoka Azubuike is going to make all of his free throws they’re going to win a national championship,” Boynton said.
The Cowboys have outscored their opponents in the paint in each of their past four wins. Inside scoring has been the key for OSU, but it’s hard to outscore a team in the paint that has Azubuike on its roster. The Jayhawks outscored OSU 28-24 down low on their way to earning their 18th consecutive Big Monday victory. It was also the 36th straight home win on Big Monday for Kansas dating back to 2002.
Kansas started the second half with a 20-7 run that created a 55-32 lead and OSU couldn’t respond. The Cowboys were outscored 48-33 in the second half. Cameron McGriff led OSU with 16 points and Lindy Waters III finished with 11 points in his 100th career start for the Cowboys. Isaac Likekele also had 11 for OSU.
Azubuike handled the inside game for the Jayhawks but Christian Braun was the main 3-point man for the Jayhawks. He knocked down 3-of-4 3-pointers on his way to scoring 10 points and the Jayhawks shot 10-of-28 from deep as a team.
“Udoka definitely got it going inside,” McGriff said. “He hit all of his free throws. That was huge for them. And then when they knock down shots from 3 they’re pretty hard to stop. They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason.”
It was a hostile crowd from the opening tip but OSU batted early, with there being five lead changes in the first seven and a half minutes. OSU lead 10-9 with 12:40 left in the first half before the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run and eventually stretched their lead to 30-19 with 4:01 left in the half.
Azubuike had 11 first-half rebounds and it looked as if OSU was in jeopardy of falling into a large halftime deficit. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Thomas Dziagwa and Waters stopped the bleeding.
The Cowboys went on a 6-1 run to cut the Kansas lead to 31-25 and looked to be resembling the 15-0 run OSU had toward the end of the first half of the home game against Kansas earlier this year. Azubuike put a stop to the run with a dunk over Yor Anei and two free throws by Ochai Agbaji allowed the Jayhawks to end the half with a 35-25 lead. Kansas pushed the lead even further with the hot start in the second half.
“We just played against a really good team today,” Boynton said. “I’m not going to allow my guys to be totally discouraged. We’ve gotten a lot better in the past month.”