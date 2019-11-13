What happened Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center was nearly as dramatic a swing as could occur in two halves of college basketball.
The University of Tulsa built a double-digit lead in the first half against Oklahoma State before being routed 78-48 in the first meeting between the programs since 2005. In the second half, the Hurricane was outscored 47-9.
“I don’t know that I’ve had a group in all my time here hold somebody to nine points in the second half,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “They were pretty locked in, and we had great efforts out of a lot of people.”
In front of close to 1,500 fans, the Cowgirls (3-0) relied on defense to turn the tide in a third quarter that featured a 14-0 burst to break the game open. East Central High School graduate Ja’Mee Asbury, playing in her hometown for the first time since winning a Class 5A state title as a junior, converted on back-to-back layups off turnovers and finished with 21 points and six assists.
“I know she was ready to play, being from Tulsa,” Littell said. “She had a lot of family and friends here, and I thought she played one of her better ballgames. That’s what we need out of Ja’Mee.
“Ja’Mee needs to emerge as that second or third scorer for us. We just told her, ‘Wherever we’re playing at, you just need to think it’s Tulsa’ because she played really well.”
A 38-point outing from TU forward Kendrian Elliott on Saturday likely caught the attention of OSU defenders, but she totaled 13 points in the first half before defensive adjustments took effect and limited her to three points after halftime.
The Hurricane (1-2) shot 10% in the second half while making only three field goals, and 16 turnovers in the third and fourth quarters were costly. OSU racked up 24 points off turnovers, including 18 in the second half.
“You turn it over and you miss some shots in that third quarter and then your body languages changes,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “They’re going down and hitting shots and getting offensive rebounds and converting. It just started to spin.”
After missing 12 of 15 shots in the first half,OSU standout Vivian Gray came to life and torched the Hurricane with dazzling plays. She led the Cowgirls with 24 points and four steals.
“I just told her, ‘That’s why the game has two halves,’” Littell said. “She was 6-for-7 in the second half and finished with a nice ballgame.” Natasha Mack’s 20 rebounds tied for the second-most in program history.
“She’s just got a nose for the ball,” Littell said. “I’m not sure if she ever blocks anybody out. She just goes and gets it. … She’s a heck of a player and when you go up and it’s a 50-50 rebound and the other team could get it or not, you feel good that she’s going to come down with it.”
OKLAHOMA ST. 78, TULSA 48
OSU 14 17 26 21 — 78
TU 14 25 6 3 — 48
OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0): Gray 9-22 4-4 24, Asberry 8-20 2-2 21, Mack 5-6 3-4 13, Fields 2-8 1-2 5, De Lapp 1-6 0-0 2, Winchester 3-3 0-0 6, Rodrigues 2-4 0-0 5, Gnanou 0-2 2-2 2, Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 12-14 78.
TULSA (1-2): Elliott 5-13 4-5 16, Gaulden 3-13 2-2 11, Bittle 3-8 0-0 8, Brady 1-12 0-0 3, Lewis 0-7 1-2 1, Johnson 2-3 0-2 4, Richards 1-5 0-0 3, Lescay 1-1 0-0 2, Moutry 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-2 0-2 0, Duerr 0-1 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-66 7-13 48.
3-point goals: OSU 6-12 (Asberry 3-5, Gray 2-4, Rodrigues 1-1, Fields 0-2); TU 9-24 (Gaulden 3-9, Elliott 2-2, Bittle 2-5, Richards 1-1, Brady 1-5, Rodriguez 0-1, Duerr 0-1). Rebounds: OSU 50 (Mack 20); TU 49 (Elliott 10). Assists: OSU 14 (Asberry 6); TU 6 (Gaulden 3). Total fouls: OSU 17; TU 15. A: 1,487.