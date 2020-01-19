STILLWATER --Oklahoma State went scoreless in the final 2:17 of the game as Iowa State rallied from a four-point deficit to down the Cowgirls 64-63 Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Oklahoma State's Ja'Mee Asberry had two shots at a game-winner but missed both 3-point attempts. The first came with 20 seconds left and the second came at the buzzer after the Cowgirls forced a turnover.
The Cyclones (10-6, 2-3) raced out to a 7-0 lead, but the Cowgirls (11-6, 2-3) answered with a 16-6 run to lead 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.
OSU pushed its lead to 34-25 at the half, but Iowa State got hot in the third quarter and took a 48-47 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls raced back and took a 55-48 lead with 5:56 remaining on a basket by Vivian Gray.
There were two ties and four lead changes. OSU led for 31:18, compared to Iowa State's 5:31.
Kassidy De Lapp led the way for the Cowgirls with a career-high 21 points, five blocks and a season-high nine rebounds. Gray turned in her 42nd consecutive game in double figures with 12 points and Asberry also finished with 12 points.
The Cowgirls hit the road to play West Virginia at 6 p.m. Wednesday.