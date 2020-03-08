The Oklahoma State's women's basketball team closed out its regular season with a 63-52 loss to Texas on Sunday afternoon at the Erwin Events Center in Austin, Texas.
The Cowgirls overcame an early 11-2 Texas run to take a 16-14 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter, enduring matching 3-minute scoring droughts to remain deadlocked halfway through the quarter. Despite holding the Longhorns (19-11, 11-7 Big 12) to a 32 percent shooting, the Cowgirls (15-15, 6-12) trailed 32-27 at the half.
Texas extended its lead after halftime, but a rebound and putback by Vivian Gray got OSU within five with three minutes to go, but the Cowgirls could get no closer.
Natasha Mack led the Cowgirls with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Gray added 10 points and five rebounds.
OSU will begin play at the Big 12 Championship as the No. 8 seed on Thursday when it takes on No. 9 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.