STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team started its season with an 87-66 exhibition win over Emporia State on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
After a slow start offensively, junior Vivian Gray made the first 3-pointer of the game to put the Cowgirls in front, 14-8. OSU extended its margin over the Hornets with an 18-10 advantage heading to the second quarter.
OSU opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run and behind a strong offensive effort from Gray would push that margin to 42-20 at the break.
Gray led all scorers with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Natasha Mack added 10 points and 12 rebounds, Ja’Mee Asberry finished with 10 points and freshman Sara Rodrigues added 10 points and eight boards.
The Cowgirls open the season Nov. 5 in Stillwater against Idaho at 7 p.m.