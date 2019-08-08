The Big 12 Conference’s women's soccer coaches made West Virginia the Big 12 favorite in their preseason poll released Monday.
The Mountaineers garnered four first-place votes, while defending champion Baylor was picked second and received three first-place votes. Oklahoma State is picked to finish seventh, with Oklahoma one spot behind.
Texas received three first-place votes to come in third in the poll, while TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas were also selected ahead of the Cowgirls. Iowa State and Kansas State round out the 10-team league rankings.