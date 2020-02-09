Carrie Eberle struck out 11 batters Sunday to lift the No. 13 Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-2 win over Florida A&M at the Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Eberle allowed two runs on four hits in five innings for her first win of the season.
OSU (2-2) broke the game open with a six-run second inning. Alysen Febrey hit a grand slam and Chyenne Factor added a two-run double.
Up next for the Cowgirls is the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. OSU will play six games in four days, starting with contests Thursday against Virginia Tech and South Florida.