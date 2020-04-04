EDDIE SUTTON (copy)

Eddie Sutton won more than 800 games while coaching at four college programs. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

As reported Friday by the Tulsa World, former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton will be a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

It was announced on a show on ESPN.

Sutton, who was a finalist for the seventh time, joins legends such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Tamika Catchings and Kim Mulkey in the 2020 class.

The first coach in history to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament, Sutton ranks 11th all-time with 806 career victories. He is an eight-time conference coach of the year and a two-time recipient of the Associated Press National Coach of the Year award (1978, 1986).

Sutton entered the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 having led Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and his alma mater, Oklahoma State, to a combined 26 NCAA Tournament appearances. In 37 seasons of Division I coaching, Sutton won 17 conference regular season and tournament championships.

Sutton becomes the fifth OSU representative in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, joining Bob Kurland (1961), Mr. Henry Iba (1969), Don Haskins (1997) and Bill Self (2017).

Sutton, 84, will be inducted on Aug. 29 at an enshrinement ceremony.

