ESPN's Heather Dinich spoke to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and he weighed in Thursday on how the ongoing coronavirus crisis is affecting the sports world.
Bowlsby said has been speaking with the other Power 5 conference commissioners daily and said that he remains concerned about "whether or not we can have a full and robust football season" as the future of the sport remains uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're making lots of contingency plans, but if you don't get the anticipated number of games in, you lose the donations, you lose the sponsorships, you lose the gate receipts, and you lose the TV. It's potentially very impactful," Bowlsby told ESPN.