Two upcoming ESPN documentaries feature two Oklahoma State basketball legends.
At 8 p.m. tonight on ESPN, a two-hour profile of Eddie Sutton entitled "EDDIE" debuts.
From ESPN: "Chock-full of archival footage and interviews from a “who’s who” of college and NBA superstars, EDDIE is a story rooted in basketball, but vulnerably exploring issues of substance abuse, father-son relationships, and perseverance. Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, the film highlights programs at the Universities of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State. Revisiting not only conference championships and numerous trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash, EDDIE compels sports and general audiences, alike, to ponder the conflicting attributes of a man with flaws shared by many and achievements matched by few."
Sutton, who died in May, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame less than two months before his death at age 84. He guided OSU to two Final Fours.
"Finding Big Country,” which debuts on ESPN at 8 p.m. Wednesday, chronicles the life of another Cowboy basketball legend, Bryant "Big Country" Reeves, who led OSU to the Final Four, in 1995. The Gans, Oklahoma, native was taken sixth overall in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. He retired in 2001 and lives in a ranch near his hometown.
From ESPN: "It’s been nearly two decades since the Vancouver Grizzlies left town with their original franchise player Big Country Bryant Reeves taking most of the blame, but superfan Kat Jayme still isn’t over it. She goes on a mission to find her reclusive and maligned childhood hero and tell the story of the forgotten legend."
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton's faculty photo from the 1960 Central High School yearbook. He was basketball coach and taught history. Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Central High School basketball team, from the 1962 yearbook "The Tom Tom". Left to right: Harry Bailey, T.J. Green, Bob Pearson, Lloyd Thompson, Richard Hoyle, Jim Sinclair, coach Eddie Sutton, Cap Hurlbutt, Dennis Barlow, Mike Eppler, John Hammond, Riley McCaskill, and Bob Hamilton. Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton instructs his Creighton players in 1972. OMAHA WORLD-HERALD/Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton at Creighton. He coached there from 1969-74. CREIGHTON UNIVERSITTY/Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton at Creighton. CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY/Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Creighton coach Eddie Sutton during an NCAA Tournament game against Kansas on March 14, 1974, at the ORU Mabee Center. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Seniors. The old Peppy Generation Bluejays and coach Eddie Sutton. Top Row, from left: Gene Harmon, Ted Wuebben, Ralph Bobik. Lowe, from left: Jim "Bimbo" Pietro, Richie Smith, coach Eddie Sutton. Taken Oct. 12, 1973. OMAHA WORLD-HERALD/Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Arkansas coach Eddie Sutton talks to his players. COURTESY
Eddie Sutton
Marvin Delph (44) and Arkansas coach Eddie Sutton on March 25, 1978 against Kentucky. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton coaching at Arkansas in the late 1970s. Courtesy/University of Arkansas
Eddie Sutton
Arkansas coach Eddie Sutton during a game versus Texas Tech in 1984. BRIAN RAMOLY/Arkansas Times-Gazette/Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton during his Arkansas coaching days. He coached there from 1974-1985.
Eddie Sutton
Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton and Eric Manuel during a 1988 game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Courtesy
FRANK ANDERSON
Richard Madison and Winston Bennett
Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton is carried off the court by Richard Madison and Winston Bennett following UK's 83-72 victory over Alabama in the finals of the SEC Tournament in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 8, 1986. Courtesy
CHARLES BERTRAM
Eddie Sutton
Sean and Scott Sutton with their dad, Eddie Sutton. Courtesy
Eddie Sutton
ORU head coach Scott Sutton (left) listens to Sean. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
On April 11, 1990, Eddie Sutton is introduced as Oklahoma State's basketball coach. His first two teams each went to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. He would coach the Cowboys for 16 seasons. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State legend Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton at the April 11, 1990, press conference announcing Sutton's hiring at Oklahoma State. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State basketball legends Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton, pictured after Sutton became the Cowboys' coach in 1990. Tulsa World File photo
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton holds up the net to celebrate the Cowboys' 68-54 victory over UMass on March 26, 1995 in the NCAA East Regional final in East Rutherford, N.J. The win, earned Sutton his second trip to the Final Four. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton and his players celebrate their victory over UMass on March 26, 1995 in the NCAA East Regional in East Rutherford, N.J. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State's Eddie Sutton coaches during a game in 1998. Tulsa World File
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton talks with his team during the 1998 Big 12 Tournament in Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State point guard Doug Gottlieb and coach Eddie Sutton discuss strategy during their second-round game against Pepperdine in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 2000, in Buffalo, NY. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Bill Self, while still at the University of Tulsa, and Eddie Sutton coach against each other. Self coached at TU from 1997-2000 and before that was an OSU assistant from 1986-1993. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU head coach Eddie Sutton (center) briefs his players during a timeout against Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 7, 2000. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton speaks to the crowd during a 2001 memorial service at Gallagher-Iba Arena honoring the 10 who died in a 2001 plane crash. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton with his wife Patsy receive an award for winning 700 games before the Baylor game on Feb. 23, 2002. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton and OU coach Kelvin Sampson meet during the first Bedlam game of 2002 in Norman. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Sean Sutton (left) and Eddie Sutton share a laugh during a press conference on May 26, 2004 in Stillwater announcing that the two will share coaching duties at Oklahoma State. It was also announced that Sean will take over the reins when his father retires. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU's associate head coach Sean Sutton and head coach Eddie Sutton watch practice the day before an NCAA Tournament game in East Rutherford on March 24, 2004. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
From left: Tony Allen, Eddie Sutton, Janavor Weatherspoon and Jason Miller hold the Big 12 Tounament trophy after the Cowboys defeated Texas and won the 2004 Big 12 Tournament at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU head coach Eddie Sutton smiles at John Lucas after Lucas comes out of a game in 2004. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton cuts down the net after defeating St. Joseph's in the Elite Eight on March 27, 2004. It was Sutton's second Final Four at OSU. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton listens as fans chant "O-S-U" as he's welcomed to the podium during the OSU basketball homecoming celebration at Gallagher-Iba Arena on April 6, 2004. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton waves to the crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena during a 2004 pep rally. Sutton took three teams to the Final Four, including two in his time at Oklahoma State. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton holds a pair of masks on March 9, 2004, in Stillwater. Sutton was well known for his scowl during games. Fans produced a "scowling" mask (right) to sell at games in order to raise money for charity, and one fan made what she called a "look-alike" mask for the coach. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
Eddie Sutton
Texas Tech coach Bob Knight (left) and Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton shake hands after a game on Jan. 8, 2005, in Lubbock, Texas. Oklahoma State won 76-66. ROBIN O'SHAUGHNESSY/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Eddie Sutton
Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton waves the net as he celebrates the Cowboys victory over Texas Tech at the Big 12 championship game at Kemper Arena in Kansas City on March 12, 2005. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton greets new women's head basketball coach Kurt Budke after Budke was hired to coach the Cowgirls in March of 2005. Budke was killed in a 2011 plane crash when he and assistant Miranda Serna were going on a recruiting trip. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU's Eddie Sutton rubs the shoulders of John Lucas III after an NCAA Tournament practice in 2005. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton yells directions to his players during a game against Northwestern in Stillwater on Dec. 5, 2005. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton stands by a picture of OSU legend Henry Iba inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
During a game in 2006 against Texas A&M, Eddie Sutton gives his trademark scowl. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU coach Eddie Sutton stares into the distance as OSU loses to Colorado in Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2006. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
OSU fans show support for coach Eddie Sutton on Feb. 19, 2006 in Stillwater. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton plays with his one of his grandsons, Parker Sutton, as Parker's mother, Trena Sutton, looks on during a press conference announcing coach Sutton's retirement at Gallagher-Iba Arena on May 19, 2006. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton smiles as he leaves the podium following his announcement of his retirement during a press conference at Gallagher-Iba Arena on May 19, 2006. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton and his wife Patsy laugh as they listen to Sutton's former player and current ORU assistant coach Corey Williams during a press conference at Gallagher-Iba Arena announcing Sutton's retirement on May 19, 2006. Patsy is holding granddaughter Hallie Sutton. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
In 2006, Eddie Sutton poses in his office at SpiritBank. That year, Sutton was named vice chairman of the bank's board of directors. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former OU basketball coach Billy Tubbs (left) and his old rival former OSU basketball coach Eddie Sutton greet each other before the Legends in Sports Rivalry dinner at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa on Sept. 16, 2007. Tulsa World File
Eddie Sutton
Former OSU head coach Eddie Sutton waves to the crowd after being recognized during a special ceremony during halftime of the OSU/Texas A&M basketball game at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 21, 2007. Also pictured is one of Sutton's granddaughters, Hallie Sutton, and Sutton's wife Patsy. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Former OSU head coach Eddie Sutton watches as his son Scott Sutton's ORU Golden Eagles are defeated by Pitt, 82-63, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver on March 20, 2008. Sitting with coach Sutton is his wife Patsy. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Former Oklahoma State coaches James Dickey (left) and Eddie Sutton (right) talk during halftime of OSU's 66-56 win over Kansas State on Saturday Jan. 16, 2010. ZACH GRAY/For the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Oklahoma State basketball coach Eddie Sutton speaks during a memorial ceremony while Doug Gottlieb (left) bows his head at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Jan. 26, 2011. The school unveiled a memorial banner for 10 members of the basketball program who died in a plane crash. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Doug Gottlieb (standing) listens as various guests including former OSU player Desmond Mason (right) tell stories about Eddie Sutton (left) during the Tulsa Sports Charities Legends in Sports dinner in 2012. Tulsa World File
Eddie Sutton
Former Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech coach Billy Gillispie and former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton visit during the first night of the Conference USA men's basketball tournament on March 13, 2013, at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton and his basketball team that made it to the Final Four in 1995 was honored at halftime during a 67-62 Big 12 win over Kansas in Stillwater on Feb. 7, 2014. TYLER DRABEK/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton attends an Oklahoma State win over Baylor (64-53) in 2014 in Stillwater. TYLER DRABEK/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton was honored at halftime of a game between Oklahoma State and Iowa State at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 3, 2014. The event was proclaimed "Eddie Sutton Night" in honor of Sutton's years of coaching the Cowboys. KT King/The Oklahoman
Eddie Sutton
Former OSU head coach and father of ORU head coach, Eddie Sutton, exits the Mabee Center during NCAA basketball action between ORU and South Dakota at the Mabee Center on Feb. 14, 2015. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Arkansas basketball coach Eddie Sutton shares a laugh with Frank Broyles on Feb. 20, 2016. At halftime of the game against Missouri, a banner was hung in Bud Walton Arena to honor Sutton's time as coach at Arkansas. WALT BEAZLEY/For the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton looks up at his image on display over the court as he is recognized during the game against Kansas in Stillwater on Jan. 19, 2016. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton attends a basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners in Gallagher Iba Arena on Jan. 13, 2016. TYLER DRABEK/For The Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former OSU coach Eddie Sutton with Doug Gottlieb. Tulsa World file
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton poses with former Razorback players and staff during a ceremony honoring the former Razorback coach on Feb. 20, 2016. WALT BEAZLEY/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton shakes hands with Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long after a ceremony honoring the former Arkansas coach on Feb. 20, 2016. WALT BEAZLEY/For the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Sidney Moncrief and US Reed talk with former Arkansas coach Eddie Sutton on Feb. 20, 2016. At halftime of the game against Missouri, a banner was hung in Bud Walton Arena to honor Sutton's time as coach at Arkansas. WALT BEAZLEY/For the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton watches Oklahoma State and West Virginia in Stillwater on Feb. 27, 2016. KURT STEISS/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton sits down with the Tulsa World at his house to discuss turning 80 years old back in 2016. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Spencer Sutton (20) laughs with his grandfather and former Oklahoma State head basketball coach Eddie Sutton after the NCAA men's basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, November 16, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Gamecocks coach Frank Martin talks to former OSU coach Eddie Sutton after Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. South Carolina on Jan. 26, 2019, in Stillwater, Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton talks to Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins during Oklahoma State's game vs. West Virginia on Mar. 9, 2019, in Stillwater, Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
Former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
OSU assistant coach Scott Sutton talks with his father, former head coach Eddie Sutton, during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 22, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Eddie Sutton
