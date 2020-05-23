Thirty years ago today, the future of Oklahoma State basketball was forever changed.

Sutton achievements

* NCAA Final Four: 1978 (Arkansas), 1995 (Oklahoma State), 2004 (Oklahoma State).

* NCAA Tournament appearances: at Creighton, 1974; at Arkansas, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985; at Kentucky, 1986, 1987, 1988; at Oklahoma State, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005.

* Southwest Conference regular-season titles (with Arkansas): 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982.

* Southwest Conference tournament titles: 1977, 1979, 1982.

* Southeastern Conference regular-season titles (with Kentucky): 1986.

* Southeastern Conference tournament titles: 1986.

* Big Eight regular-season titles (with OSU): 1992, 1995.

* Big Eight tournament titles: 1995.

* Big 12 regular-season titles (with OSU): 2004.

* Big 12 tournament titles: 2004, 2005.

* Associated Press national coach of the year: 1978, 1986.

* Southwest Conference coach of the year: 1975, 1977, 1979, 1981.

* Southeastern Conference coach of the year: 1986.

* Big Eight coach of the year: 1993.

* Big 12 coach of the year: 1998, 2004.

* College Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 2011.

* Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction: 1983.

* University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor induction: 1995.

* Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction: 1996.

* Oklahoma State University Hall of Honor induction: 1997.

* Sutton also has been inducted into the Creighton University Hall of Fame and the College of Southern Idaho Hall of Fame.