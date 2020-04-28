IRVING, Texas -- Five Oklahoma State women’s players and four men’s were honored for their work in the classroom Tuesday with the announcement of the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 tennis teams.
On the men’s side, junior Brady Draheim, a nutritional sciences/pre-med major, was joined on the first team by sophomore and philosophy major Emile Hudd and junior Maxim Tybar, a university studies major. Junior Luke Hammond, a university studies major, was a second-team selection.
For the Cowgirls, senior Katelyn Blumenthal, an applied exercise science major, and redshirt freshman Lora Boggs, an accounting major, were among those nominated carrying a 4.00 grade point average.
The trio of American studies/pre-law sophomore Catherine Gulihur, junior Lisa Marie Rioux, an entrepreneurship major, and sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, a university studies major, were also named to the first team.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.