OSU’s Luke Major (left) looks for an open teammate. The Cowboys won their home opener at Gallagherr-Iba Arena, beating the UTSA Roadrunners 82-60 on November 14, 2018. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World

A former Oklahoma State basketball walk-on Luke Major was charged with second-degree burglary on Dec. 6.

The story was first reported by The Oklahoman.

Major was released on a $5,000 bond and could face two to seven years in prison. He is being accused of allegedly vandalizing and stealing items from OSU basketball player Marcus Watson’s apartment.

Watson is still suspended from the team because of a protective order that was filed against him. The female student filed as a “victim of rape.” The Oklahoman reported Major is the ex-boyfriend of the student who filed against Watson, and the word “RAPIST” was written on Watson’s bedroom and patio door.

Major appeared in 13 games as a walk-on freshman last season but did not return this year. Watson was the top recruit in a top-25 Oklahoma State recruiting class but has yet to play a game for the Cowboys. OSU is currently 9-3 and starts conference play at Texas Tech on Saturday.

