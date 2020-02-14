Eddie Sutton

Former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton has again been named a finalist for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the hall announced Friday.

Sutton, a finalist for the seventh time, won 806 career games as a coach with three Final Four appearances. He took the Cowboys to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004. His first Final Four appearance was with Arkansas in 1978.

Sutton, 83, is a legendary coach who won four National Coach of the Year awards and was named conference coach of the year eight times. The Cowboys reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times during Sutton’s 16 seasons.

From an unidentified panel of 24 voters, a finalist must receive at least 18 votes.

There has been frustration from the inside and outside the OSU community about Sutton not being inducted in any of his previous six years as a finalist.

Other 2020 finalists include Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Barbara Stevens, Rudy Tomjanovich and Kim Mulkey. Inductees will be announced during the Final Four in Atlanta in April.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Final Four and the Cowboys will honor that team during the game against No. 24 Texas Tech that tips off at noon Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

