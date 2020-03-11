KANSAS CITY -- The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that former Oklahoma State defensive end Leslie O’Neal is one of 17 players named to the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class.
O’Neal played for the Cowboys in the 1980s and was a two-time All-American, in 1984 and 1985, which included a unanimous selection in 1985. He led a defense that allowed just 34 touchdowns over those two seasons, the fewest in OSU history.
He holds the school single-season record of 16 sacks for 118 yards in lost yardage set in 1984 and he holds the school record with 34 career sacks.
O’Neal was drafted in the first round of the 1986 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers and retired after the 1999 season. He tallied 136 sacks in his pro career, which ranks among the top 15 players in NFL history. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl six times.
O’Neal is the sixth person from OSU to be represented in the College Football Hall of Fame. The class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes during the fall. Their achievement will be memorialized at the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.