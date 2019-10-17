A first PGA Tour title hasn’t come as fast for Viktor Hovland as it has for fellow newbies Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa. But if there’s any doubt this 22-year-old Norwegian isn’t also the real deal, he just broke a longstanding tour record. And he needed less than four months as a pro to do it.
Hovland shot an opening 69 at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Thursday to continue a remarkable streak. He now has shot in the 60s for 18 consecutive PGA Tour rounds, breaking the previous record set by Bob Estes in 2001.