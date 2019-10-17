NCAA MEN'S GOLF

Oklahoma State's Viktor Hovland hits from the 13th fairway in the final round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

 BRYAN TERRY

A first PGA Tour title hasn’t come as fast for Viktor Hovland as it has for fellow newbies Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa. But if there’s any doubt this 22-year-old Norwegian isn’t also the real deal, he just broke a longstanding tour record. And he needed less than four months as a pro to do it.

Hovland shot an opening 69 at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Thursday to continue a remarkable streak. He now has shot in the 60s for 18 consecutive PGA Tour rounds, breaking the previous record set by Bob Estes in 2001.

