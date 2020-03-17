Former Oklahoma State walk-on Blake Jarwin plans on donating part of his signing bonus from his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys as a way to help OSU workers who were affected by the canceling of spring sports, according to reports.
It was reported on Monday that Jarwin signed a three-year extension worth $24.25 million and $9.25 million guaranteed. Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Dallas last season. He caught 27 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
Now, the Tuttle High School graduate has landed his big payday and is doing his part in trying to help those impacted by COVID-19.