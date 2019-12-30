A former Oklahoma State basketball walk-on, Luke Major, was charged with second-degree burglary on Dec. 6 and was first reported by The Oklahoman.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and could face two to seven years in prison. He is being accused of allegedly vandalizing and stealing items from Marcus Watson’s apartment.
Watson is still currently suspended from the team because of the protective order that was filed against him. The female student filed as a “victim of rape.” It was reported that Major is the ex-boyfriend of the student who filed against Watson and that the word “RAPIST” was written on Watson’s bedroom and patio door.
Major appeared in 13 games as a walk-on freshman last season but did not return this year. Watson was the top recruit in a top-25 Oklahoma State recruiting class but has yet to play a game for the Cowboys. OSU is currently 9-3 and starts conference play at Texas Tech on Saturday.