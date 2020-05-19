Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball, women’s tennis, women’s golf and men’s golf teams received a perfect NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 1,000 for the 2018-19 academic year that was announced on Tuesday.
It is the seventh consecutive year that the men’s golf team achieved a perfect single-year APR and the 14th time in 15 years. The women’s golf team earned a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time in the last eight years. This is the fifth time in the last seven years that the women’s tennis team earned a perfect score and it is the second perfect APR for the women’s basketball team.
The men’s basketball team was OSU’s most improved team after its APR score of 976 jumped 82 points higher than the year before. The OSU football team has a multi-year APR score of 979, which ranks first in the Big 12 Conference alongside Iowa State. Six OSU sports matched or surpassed their previous multi-year rate.