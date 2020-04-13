Oklahoma State men’s basketball added to its top-10 2020 recruiting class when four-star prospect Donovan Williams announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sports Illustrated’s Spring Signing Period Kickoff Show on Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Lincoln, Nebraska averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in his 14 games as a senior at North Star High School. Williams joins four-star recruit Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe who committed to OSU in February. The Cowboys have already signed five-star recruit Cade Cunningham, four-star recruit Rondel Walker and three-star recruit Montreal Pena. The class also includes graduate transfer Ferron Flavors (Cal Baptist).
Oklahoma State beat out Kansas State and Texas, who joined OSU in Williams’ top three schools that were announced last week. The Cowboys are losing their three senior captains from last season, but sophomores Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei will be entering their third year next season.
Last year’s freshmen, which included Tulsa natives Kalib and Keylan Boone, were a top-25 recruiting class in 2019. Several of the freshmen received quality playing time. The Cowboys finished with an 18-14 record after ending the year with a four-game winning streak, and won eight of their last 11 games.
Landing a top tier 2020 recruiting class is a major step in helping OSU coach Mike Boynton bring the Cowboys back into the national spotlight.