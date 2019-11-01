STILLWATER — Freshman Kalib Boone put together a solid all-round stat line Friday night in his debut for Oklahoma State, sparking the Cowboys to a 75-63 exhibition victory over Rogers State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The former Memorial star had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 blocks and 3 steals in 16 minutes of action.
Another OSU freshman, 6-foot-10 forward Hidde Roessink, shared team-high scoring honors. Kalib’s twin brother, Keylan, scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes. Veteran Cameron McGriff scored 11 points and freshman Chris Harris Jr. added 11.
OSU took control with a 23-4 run with 5:39 remaining to forge a 22-point lead.
Rogers State’s Ricardo Lynch led all scorers with 16 points.